Daily Marijuana Use Now Linked to Heart Risks

MONDAY, Feb. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that smoking weed is far from benign: Toking every day might raise your odds of heart disease.

The increased risk is not insignificant. Daily marijuana users are about one-third more likely to develop coronary artery disease, compared with people who have never used the drug, researchers say.

Marijuana is becoming more widely available and its link with heart disease is concerning, lead researcher Dr. Ishan Paranjpe, a resident at Stanford University in California, said during a media briefing on the findings.

"Cannabis potency has actually increased over the past couple of decades," Paranjpe said. "From a public policy standpoint, it's now legalized in 39 states and there's a very large legal cannabis market as well. From a medical standpoint, there's been a few smaller observational studies and prospective cohort studies in which they've looked at the cardiovascular effects of cannabis use."

For the study, Paranjpe and his colleagues used the All of Us Research Program of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, to collect data on the health and habits of 175,000 people and their marijuana use.