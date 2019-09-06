Men’s Eating Disorders Often Not Recognized

Sept. 5, 2019 -- Nevada mom Ashley says she became worried when her 10-year-old son, Jordon, started to restrict his snacks and excessively work out.

But even as he lost weight, she and her husband didn’t realize the extent or true cause of the problem.

Like all the parents quoted in this story, she asked that her last name not be used to protect her son’s privacy.

Ashley wasn’t the only one who failed to identify what was happening. Her husband thought their son was having a growth spurt. A nutritionist called it “a phase.” The emergency room doctor she sought out when she didn’t know where else to turn attributed his weight loss to being active and involved in sports. The ER doctor also said they needed to follow up with a pediatric oncologist to make sure Jordan didn’t have cancer.

“He basically told my son to add smoothies to his diet, and he jumped to cancer as a possibility,” Ashley says.

Ashley had to wait 3 weeks before a pediatric oncologist could see her son. But thankfully, he knew exactly what was going on. “He pulled my husband and I aside and said, ‘Your son doesn’t have cancer. He has an eating disorder.’”

“I look back at pictures now and think, how did we miss it? But we were around him all the time, and we saw him eating. We didn’t realize how much he was exercising though, and we just didn’t notice the drastic change at first,” she says. “An eating disorder didn’t come to mind because it’s just not well-known in boys.”