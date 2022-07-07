Beginning on July 16, you can call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It's a new way to reach free, live support if you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. The Lifeline has been around since 2005 at (800) 273-8255 (TALK), and you will still be able to reach it 24/7 at that number. This new three-digit calling code will just make it easier to remember and dial.

When You Call 988 If you call 988, you’ll first hear a greeting message that will give you options to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line, access help in Spanish, or remain on the line while your call is routed to your local Lifeline network crisis center. This is based on your area code. If your local crisis center is unable to answer, your call will go to another Lifeline center. Around 200 independent, locally owned and operated crisis centers work in the Lifeline network, and there are plans to expand and improve the network with the launch of 988.

Once your call is routed, a trained counselor will answer the phone. They will listen, provide support, and share resources if needed. Their main goal is to support you in your moment of distress. If they feel you are in danger, the counselor may discuss connecting you to local emergency services like 911, but first they will do everything they can to help you with a less invasive plan to keep you safe. Fewer than 2% of Lifeline calls involve local emergency services and more than half of those are with the caller’s consent.