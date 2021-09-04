12 Ways to Beat Loneliness

Whether you’re a social butterfly or a shy wallflower, you’re human and therefore wired for connection with others. After living through a year of social distancing recently, many people found themselves feeling more alone than ever. And that isn’t good -- a lack of personal connection can lead to emotional and physical problems like:

Sleep issues

Feeling stressed out

Altered brain function

Increased heart problems

Higher stroke risk

Poor decision-making

Memory problems

Higher risk of substance abuse

It doesn’t take a pandemic to make you feel isolated. Personal events can make you feel disconnected, too.

Sarah Hightower, a licensed professional counselor in Atlanta, recalls a moment of deep loneliness after a miscarriage several years ago. “I knew I wasn’t the only one who had experienced this, but in the moment, you can feel like the only one. I was in deep grief and loneliness.”

As a therapist, Hightower tries to help clients realize that talking about loneliness is a good thing. “It can be a call to action,” she says. “Those feelings are a wake-up call to look at things in our lives that we can change.”