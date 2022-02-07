If you’re looking for advice, you can call friends and family. You can speak with a spiritual leader or life coach. But if you ask your therapist, you may be disappointed.

Melba Vasquez, PhD, a psychologist in independent practice in Austin, TX, has heard the plea a number of times throughout her career: “Why don’t you just tell me what to dooo?” she says. “Because they’re so frustrated, because they’re so confused and struggling.”

But she knows that telling them what to do isn’t her role.

In Los Angeles, professor and licensed psychologist Michi Fu, PhD, also gets requests for instruction. Clients have asked her things like whether they should break up with a partner, divorce a spouse, or accept a new job.

“People come in with expectations that therapy will be similar to receiving advice from family and friends,” she says.

She gently explains that she can’t make decisions for them, but she can ask questions that help them reflect and make their own choices.