Dying for Attention: Faking Illness Becomes an Online Epidemic

Back in 2014, Belle Gibson was riding high. The story of how this young Australian wellness blogger had overcome inoperable brain cancer through healthy eating and alternative medicine drew worldwide attention, and her Apple app, The Whole Pantry, racked up 300,000 downloads. A Whole Pantry cookbook, to be published by Penguin, was on the way. Then came the bombshell dropped on her 200,000-plus Instagram followers: Gibson’s brain cancer had returned – and spread to her blood, spleen, uterus, and liver.

The next year, an even bigger bombshell: Gibson had made the whole thing up. She’d never had cancer. “None of it’s true,” she admitted to The Australian Women’s Weekly. Also false was her promise to give a chunk of the proceeds from her app to charity. In 2017, a federal court fined the social media star once called “the queen bee of wellness” $410,000, and last year, in an effort to collect the overdue fine, sheriff’s department officers raided her Melbourne home, just weeks before the BBC released its 2021 documentary Bad influencer: The Great Insta Con.

If all this sounds like a cautionary tale, it hasn’t had much effect. Since Gibson’s story unraveled – and especially since the rise of TikTok – the faking of illness on social media has only increased. Follow #malingering on TikTok, and you’ll find countless teenagers calling out their peers for pretending to be sick. Another TikTok hashtag, #illness, has generated roughly 400 million views. Granted, many of the people in those videos aren’t faking, but experts say a growing number of them show signs of factitious disorder, defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick, by purposely getting sick or by self-injury.” Munchausen syndrome is a severe and chronic form of factitious disorder, though the two terms are often used interchangeably.