Get Mental Health Help in Your Rural Area

About 1 in 5 Americans live in a rural area where they are just as likely to have mental health challenges as those living in or near cities. Unfortunately, rural Americans may not have access to the same mental health resources as others. In fact, about 60% of people in rural or remote areas live where there is a shortage of mental health services.

And there are other barriers to treatment in these areas. Travel can be an issue. Even if you can find a provider, you may have to travel a very long way to reach them, says psychologist Iva GreyWolf, PhD, who is based in Roseburg, OR, and works with remote Indigenous communities throughout Alaska.

“In Alaska, there is no connecting road system,” she says. “In many villages, you only have the option of flying in or out, or if it’s coastal, traveling by boat.”

Or you may have trouble finding a therapist who understands your problems. If you’re a farmer, for example, you’ll want to speak with someone who knows something about that life.

“It’s important to understand the culture of people involved in agriculture,” says Michael Rosmann, PhD, a psychologist and farmer based in western Iowa.