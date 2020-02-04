There's No Right Way to Grieve

Around 2 a.m. on April 28, 2016, Cathy Semeria made a call no mother should ever have to make.

Her son Nick had been awoken by a friend with troubling news of a fatal crash the night before that involved five University of Georgia students -- possibly including his sister Christina. Nick urged his parents to call Athens Regional Medical Center near where she went to school. Hands shaking, Cathy dialed the number.

“I said, ‘You just need to let me know that my daughter is OK,’” she recalls. “There was total silence on the other end.”

She threw the phone at her husband and collapsed in disbelief. In the coming days, as news unfolded about the accident that killed 19-year-old Christina Semeria and three friends and left another critically injured, Cathy waded through waves of shock and daze. At first, she couldn’t cry. “Was that normal?” she asked herself. Six weeks later, she started crying and couldn’t stop.

A year later, she still bristled when well-meaning friends suggested her daughter “would want her to be happy.” And she often replayed the details of the accident in her mind: No drugs. No alcohol. No speeding. Yet their car drifted across the center line. Why?

Today, she has found solace in her community, and through carrying on “Tini’s” legacy via social media. But when a friend of her daughter -- the youngest of her four children -- gets married or graduates from college, the pain pulls Cathy under again.

“Grief is like being in an ocean and you don’t know when a wave is going to hit you, or how high it is going to be, or how long you are going to get caught in the riptide,” she says.

While Cathy’s journey may sound familiar to some, it is -- new research suggests -- wholly her own.

Fifty years after psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross introduced the now iconic five stages of grief -- denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance -- scientists in the growing field of bereavement research say it’s not so simple.