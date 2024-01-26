Traditional Western medicine hasn’t typically concerned itself with spiritual well-being. But that might be changing as a growing body of evidence shows spiritual and religious practice can have profound health effects, especially in regard to mental health.

Your Brain on Spirituality and Religion

Higher levels of spirituality and religiousness are associated with lower levels of depression, suicide, and substance misuse in any number of studies. Sustained spiritual practice (going to church, praying, meditating, helping others) may also guard against posttraumatic stress disorder and boost psychological growth after a stressful situation, research shows.

These practices can help you feel “loved and held” during times of despair, says Lisa Miller, PhD, founder of the Spirituality Mind Body Institute at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Lisa Miller, PhD

People who find meaning and purpose through their spirituality often emerge from hard times feeling better prepared to handle the next horrible thing that might happen, she says.

And it’s not simply mental health. People who regularly attend religious services are less likely to end up in the hospital for any reason. And when they do, they’re hospitalized for less time, studies show. Even the sickest among us can benefit. Among people with cancer, no matter how severe, those with a spiritual practice report a better quality of life.