There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), but many people find relief through meditation.

If you haven’t tried meditating to help manage your obsessive thoughts and actions, now’s a great time to get acquainted with the basic technique. Although meditation has been around for thousands of years, it’s recently enjoying renewed mainstream attention thanks to popular apps such as Headspace and Calm.

The holistic treatment is recommended by medical professionals, touted by meditation experts, and praised by people with OCD.

Dorothy Grice, MD, director of the Tics, OCD and Related Disorders Program in the department of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, believes meditation (along with other therapies and/or medication) can be an effective way to manage OCD thoughts or urges and the distress that comes with them.

Indeed, meditation is said to help you relax and ease stress, among other benefits.