Tim Deal of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was 17 years old when he got in a fight that would change the trajectory of his life. When an altercation broke out at his house, he grabbed a knife and ended up killing the other man. He was charged with second degree murder and given 15 years to life in prison. Deal would go on to serve nearly 2 decades, much of it in a maximum-security facility.

But once in prison, he began to turn his life around. He completed his high school equivalency. He became a math tutor for other prisoners at the Department of Corrections. He helped found the Youthful Offender Coalition at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk and was a board member of the African American Coalition Committee. He recalls when the mother of the man whom he killed even advocated for his release.

According to Deal, he did everything he could to be a rehabilitated inmate. But 15 years into his sentence, he didn’t make parole. “I was distraught, crying,” he says, “and then a few months later my father passed away and I wasn’t allowed to attend his funeral.”