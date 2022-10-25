Mental health issues still aren’t widely talked about in many Spanish-speaking communities. For generations, mental health experts and advocates have worked to destigmatize therapy and counter shame about “airing one’s dirty laundry” so that people can experience healing. Stigma isn’t the only issue. There’s another barrier: the dearth of Spanish-language mental health care services and providers in the U.S. Only 5.5% of psychologists in the U.S. can provide services in Spanish, according to a 2018 survey by the American Psychological Association. These providers often work in big cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Tens of millions of Spanish speakers who don’t live in or around these areas may not have access to a licensed psychologist who can provide care for them in person in their language.

Is Teletherapy the Answer? Teletherapy – therapy sessions held online – has the potential to widen access to care. But overall, the needs of people whose first language is Spanish (as well as other languages apart from English) still aren’t being met.