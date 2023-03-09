Samaria Rice's anxiety fluctuates but seems to reliably spike around her son Tamir's birthday and on the anniversary of the day a policeman gunned down the 12-year-old.

It's been more than 8 years since police killed Tamir Rice as he stood outside a Cleveland, OH, community center, holding a toy gun.

When Samaria Rice arrived at the scene Nov. 22, 2014, her youngest daughter, Tajai, 14, was in a squad car and her 15-year-old son, Tavon, was in handcuffs after running to the scene. She had to choose between staying with them or going with Tamir to the hospital.

She chose the latter. Doctors declared Tamir dead the next day. Her daughter, Tasheona, then 18, and Tavon at first responded with anger and rebellion, and over time, as each struggled in their own way, Rice and her children were diagnosed with PTSD.

The family has still not fully recovered. For years after Tamir's death, Tajai, who was inseparable from Tamir, wouldn't eat certain snacks like cheese pizza, cereal, or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches because they reminded her of her brother.