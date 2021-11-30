Anne Murray Mozingo of York, ME, was a new mother, still nursing her 17-month-old son in the spring of 2000, when she woke one morning to find her husband, Bill, on the bathroom floor. He had died at 42 in the early morning hours from a brain aneurysm. Just like that, her best friend and life partner was gone, and she was left to raise her child alone.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Mozingo tried to shield her toddler from her sorrow. She would wait until he was asleep and pour out her anguish in private by screaming, crying, and punching pillows.

“I remember midnight being my time,” she says. “I would do this thing -- I would lock myself in a bathroom and pretend I was chopping down trees. It was a way to move really desperate, depressed energy out of my body.”

But after 8 months, Mozingo’s family members began wondering if she had been in mourning for too long.

“That was the first time the culture came in and said, ‘You should be better,’” Mozingo says.