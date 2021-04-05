When a loved one has posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it’s important to know how you can help them and take care of yourself, too. The National Center for PTSD estimates that at least 7 or 8 out of every 100 people will have PTSD at some point in their lives. This debilitating condition occurs after you have a trauma, such as military combat, violent crime, or natural disasters.

Many people who go through a trauma have symptoms like reliving the event; avoiding situations and places that remind them of the event; being on edge, angry and irritable; and feeling depressed and unable to enjoy life. Most of the time, survivors of trauma will start to feel better within a few weeks or months, but if they are still struggling with symptoms like these after some time has passed, they may have PTSD.

Here are five key things experts say family members and friends of people with PTSD should know.

1. It can be treated. “PTSD is a mental health condition that requires professional attention,” says Shaili Jain, MD, a psychiatrist at the VA Palo Alto Health System in California who is affiliated with the National Center for PTSD, operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “It’s important to do whatever you can to support your loved one in seeking a qualified mental health professional to support them in their recovery journey.” The National Center for PTSD has a “find a therapist” resource online, as well as a host of other support tools such as a PTSD treatment decision aid, apps, and videos.