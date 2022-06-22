Although it’s not possible to prevent every suicide, there are a lot things that can help lower the risk. And some of that is as close as your smartphone.

Health systems, tech companies, and research institutions are exploring how they can help with suicide prevention. They’re looking to harness technology in general – and artificial intelligence (AI) in particular – to catch subtle signs of suicide risk and alert a human to intervene.

“Technology, while it’s not without its challenges, offers incredible opportunities,” says Rebecca Bernert, PhD, director and founder of the Suicide Prevention Research Laboratory at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, CA.

For instance, Bernert says that if AI can flag at-risk patients based on their health records, their primary care doctors could be better prepared to help them. While mental health care professionals are specially trained in this, studies show that among people who die by suicide, about 45% see their primary care doctor in their last month of life. Only 20% see a mental health professional.

Here are some of the tech advances that are in development or are already happening.