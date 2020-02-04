Taraji P. Henson Focuses on Mental Health

Don’t call Taraji P. Henson a “strong black woman.” Her portrayal of the ultimate strong black woman, Cookie Lyon, in the hit Fox series Empire may have garnered Henson a Golden Globe award and two Emmy nominations, but she has words about that archetype. And miss her with “black girl magic,” too, while you’re at it.

“People expect black women to be strong. We’re invincible. We’re magical, majestic, something other. You can shoot us down and plow us over, and we’ll still be a beacon for our people,” she says. “No, if you shoot me I’m going to bleed out and die. Ain’t no black girl magic in that. Why can’t we just be human?”

Being human and vulnerable, and needing help, is exactly what Henson is trying to draw attention to as she speaks out about the mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and suicide, facing the black community.

She founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named in honor of her father who suffered mental health challenges after his service in Vietnam, to help address those issues.

The foundation combats the stigma surrounding mental health in the black community and increases access to culturally competent therapists through its BLHF Resource Guide and scholarships for students of color interested in psychology. In a pilot project aimed at providing mental health support in urban schools, BLHF has partnered with PROJECT 375 to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid Training and trauma-informed curriculum workshops in eight public schools in Washington, DC.

And in April, amid news that the black community has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation launched an initiative offering free teletherapy sessions to African Americans in underserved areas. Individuals with life-changing stressors and anxiety related to the coronavirus will have the cost for up to five individual sessions defrayed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are committed or exhausted.

“We’ve never been through anything like this. It’s new for all of us and it’s frightening,” Henson told Essence magazine. “If you were already suffering from mental issues, this doesn’t help. Most people in underserved communities can’t afford health care. And you should never have to choose between a meal and your mental health. So I felt like I needed to do something.”