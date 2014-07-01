Is It Time for a Mental Health Checkup?

You may go to the doctor to get regular checkups of your body, but what about your mind?

Everyone deals with tough times, but even happy events like a new job, a marriage, or a new baby can add stress.

How do you know when stress starts taking a toll on your mental health?

If you have any of these five symptoms for more than a few weeks, it may be time for a mental checkup.

Grouchiness. Are you normally a happy person but lately find yourself blowing up over small things or arguing more with friends or family? It could be a sign of some mental or emotional issues, says Sarah Hightower, a licensed counselor in Atlanta. It could also be depression or anxiety. “This isn’t the same as a minor mood change. If your overall patience level with other people drops, pay attention,” Hightower says.

Sleeplessness. Many Americans don’t get enough sleep, but they just assume they need to roll with it. That's not healthy. A 2008 National Sleep Foundation study found that more than 30% of Americans have fallen asleep at work or while driving and estimated that nearly 50 million people suffer from sleep problems that impact their daily lives. Once a doctor has ruled out a medical condition (thyroid problems, chronic pain, etc.) that’s keeping you from sleeping, it’s time to talk to someone who may be able to explore mental and emotional causes.