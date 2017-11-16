Pets Good Medicine for Those Battling Mental Ills

FRIDAY, Feb. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Can the adoring gaze of a dog or the comforting purr of a cat be helpful to people with mental illness? Absolutely, new research suggests.

Although furry companions won't replace medications or therapy for mental health concerns, they can provide significant benefits, according to British researchers. Their review of 17 studies found that pets can provide comfort, alleviate worry, loneliness and isolation, increase physical activity and provide distraction from symptoms.

"The participants included in the review enjoyed keeping their animals and believed that they gained psychological benefits from these relationships," said the study's lead author, Helen Louise Brooks, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Liverpool.

The studies included in the review focused mostly on dogs and cats, but also included birds, rabbits and other animals. Brooks said that past research has shown it's important that people be able to choose a pet that pairs well with their individual needs, living situation and limits based on their condition.

Study participants represented a range of mental illnesses -- from those that were self-reported to serious conditions diagnosed by a mental health professional. The studies also included mental health issues associated with a physical health condition or with a developmental disorder. But the review didn't specify the exact types of mental illness that participants had.

A major theme that the researchers found was that companion animals provided emotional comfort and offered unconditional, nonjudgmental care. Sometimes people with mental illness preferred their pets over the people in their lives, as illustrated by this example:

"The dog approaches Karin when she's crying and comforts her by lying next to her and licking away her tears. The dog hears her, and wherever he is in the house, he comes to her. We can't always comfort her. Sometimes Karin has said, 'It's a good thing we have the dog, otherwise no one would be able to comfort me.' "

Pets also provide a sense of responsibility and can help distract from symptoms of mental illness, even the most serious: