Ecstasy May Help Some With PTSD, but Risks Remain

TUESDAY, May 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) might find some relief by using the popular party drug ecstasy, a small study suggests.

Technically, this synthetic drug is called 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) and it alters mood and perception. When tried with 26 veterans and first responders with PTSD, it helped many of them, investigators found.

"In research studies, MDMA has been shown to catalyze the therapeutic processing of traumatic memories and thereby relieve PTSD symptoms," explained researcher Alli Feduccia, a clinical data scientist at MAPS Public Benefit Corp. in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The results of this new approach, which combines the drug with psychotherapy, were very encouraging, she said.

However, side effects were seen in the trial that included suicidal thoughts in some patients, and one psychiatrist expressed concern that taking MDMA long-term might trigger an addiction to the drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now weighing whether to approve MDMA as a treatment for PTSD.

This new trial, along with five other phase 2 trials, were evaluated by the FDA, leading to a designation as a "breakthrough therapy," Feduccia said.

"The FDA granted this designation based on comparing safety and efficacy results of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy to the two currently approved antidepressant medications, Paxil and Zoloft," she said.

Feduccia said larger phase 3 trials of 200 to 300 patients are scheduled to begin this month.

"MDMA-assisted psychotherapy could become an FDA-approved treatment by 2021," she said.

But one mental health expert said these latest results are too preliminary to consider MDMA a standard therapy for PTSD.

"MDMA might provide very useful help for patients who failed to respond to standard treatments for PTSD," said Dr. Philip Cowen, a professor of psychopharmacology at the University of Oxford in England.

This, however, needs to be demonstrated in larger phase 3 studies, said Cowen, who wrote an editorial that accompanied the study. Both were published online May 1 in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.

"The take-home message," Cowen said, "is to wait for the results of the latter studies, and if you have PTSD, don't try this at home."