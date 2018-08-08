More Primary Care Practices Aim to Treat the Mind

Aug. 7, 2018 -- At a busy family medical clinic in Denver, a middle-aged man who is going through a divorce complains of stomach pain and fatigue. Corey Lyon, MD, suspects the patient’s symptoms are due to anxiety, a treatable mental illness.

After doing a physical exam to rule out medical issues, Lyon explains to his patient that sometimes our brains can make us feel a certain way. Then he asks: “Would you be willing to talk with one of my psychologists?”

Lyon is medical director at the AF Williams Family Medicine Center, which is among a small but growing number of primary care practices in the United States that have a licensed health psychologist on staff.

When it comes to managing our physical health, we tend to seek out trained specialists. But with mental health issues -- which affect nearly 1 in 5 adults in the United States each year -- half of adults seek help from primary care doctors for common disorders like anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression, and substance abuse, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Having a primary care doctor address physical and mental health needs isn’t really new. Generations ago, the family doctor handled everything from birth to death. But over the years, the field split into doctors who care for the body and those who care for the mind, even though illnesses have a clear mind-body connection.

But most primary care doctors don’t have the training or time to manage disorders like depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and substance abuse. Yet many end up writing prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications. Others give patients referrals to mental health professionals, even though only half of them follow through with making an appointment, according to the NIMH, for reasons that range from perceived shame or embarrassment over the stigma of having a mental health problem to difficulty finding a therapist who takes new patients or is part of their insurance network.

The reality is that many people will go without mental health care if it doesn’t come from their primary care doctor, so integrating mental and behavioral health care into doctor practices makes sense, according to the American Psychological Association.

“You’re dealing with a population that may have some sort of motivational problems (depression) or anxiety issues,” Lyon says, and asking them to find a mental health provider on their own is often overwhelming.

By having a psychologist in his office, he says he provides a “warm handoff” to a mental health professional immediately.