Can Tragedy Teach Resilience, and Can It Last?

Aug. 22, 2018 -- On the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, Michele Gay decided not to put her daughter Josephine on the school bus. The first-grader was recovering from a concussion, and Michele thought a little more rest at home might be good for her. But Joey, as she was affectionately called, really wanted to go to school that day. So Gay relented and drove her in a little late.

The mother of three dropped her youngest daughter off at Sandy Hook Elementary School just minutes before a gunman burst in. His massacre left 20 first-graders and six adults dead.

For hours, Michele Gay waited with about 25 other families in the banquet room of the local firehouse for their children to appear. Since Joey had autism, was non-verbal and had an aide with her at all times, Gay believed her youngest had likely been taken to another location and would be found soon.

Instead, she felt blindsided when police finally told her Joey was dead.

“When they told us all at once, it was a disaster. At that point there was no hearing any more information. It was obviously too much for any of us to handle,” Gay recalls.

Gay and her husband went to their car, distraught, and prayed. Then they drove home, without their little girl who loved the color purple, “Fancy Nancy” books and watching football with her family. Joey had turned 7 just 3 days earlier and the whole family had been excited for her birthday party scheduled for the next day. The purple cupcakes already sat in their refrigerator.

While much of that day is a blur, Gay says after hours of trying to hold it together for her family, she had a moment of clarity while sitting in her car in the school parking lot before heading home.

“I remember having the realization that I would fall apart soon,” Gay says. But she also vividly recalls vowing to herself that one day when she picked herself up again, she would use the pain she was feeling to help others.