Study Finds 'Mismatch' of Mental Health Need, Care

FRIDAY, Dec. 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- On the surface, the news looks good for America's mental health -- a new report shows the rate of people with serious psychological distress is declining, and more folks are seeking mental health care on an outpatient basis.

But the haves are edging out the have-nots when it comes to mental health care, a closer peek at the numbers reveals.

About one-third of people with serious distress -- signs of depression, anxiety or deeper mental problems -- do not get the care they need, according to the study.

Instead, much of the growth in mental health care is being driven by people suffering from little to no psychological distress, the researchers found.

"Our study shows there's a mismatch in the U.S. between those with the greatest need who may not be getting mental health care they need and a growing number of Americans who are getting treatments -- including psychiatric drugs -- they may not need," said lead researcher Dr. Mark Olfson. He's a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, in New York City.

For the study, Olfson and his colleagues analyzed data from nearly 140,000 U.S. adults who took part in a regular federal health survey between 2004 and 2015.

The number of people with serious psychological distress declined from 4.8 percent to 3.7 percent during that period, the survey results showed.

That's good news, given increases in opioid overdoses, suicide rates and other indications of a very distraught America, Olfson said.

"Against that background, I think this is a welcome trend that cuts against a common impression that there's been this increase overall in distress within the United States," he added.

The overall percentage of Americans using any outpatient mental health care grew from 19 percent to 23 percent at that same time, the findings showed.

However, the people receiving help aren't necessarily those who need it the most.

The proportion of seriously distressed people who received outpatient mental health care rose from 54 percent to 68 percent. "That means you also have a third or so who aren't receiving any mental health care," Olfson said.