Loneliness Haunts Us in 3 Life Eras, Study Finds

Dec. 20, 2018 -- Contrary to stereotype, loneliness doesn't just affect older adults, and it is more common than believed, according to a new study. As many as 76% of the 340 people in the study seemed to have moderate to severe loneliness, says senior author Dilip Jeste, MD, a distinguished professor of psychiatry and neurosciences at the University of California San Diego. The participants were ages 27 to 101. Jeste also found predictable increases in loneliness at certain age ranges, with it spiking in the late 20s, mid-50s, and late 80s. One bright spot: Wisdom, which scientists say they can measure, was a strong buffer against loneliness.

Inspiration for the Study Jeste says he was inspired to do the study as he reflected on research and what has been called the loneliness epidemic. Earlier this year, a study by health insurer Cigna found that nearly half of the 20,000 people surveyed online reported feeling alone, isolated, or left out at least some of the time. Experts conducting that study said loneliness rivals obesity and smoking 15 cigarettes a day in terms of the health risk. People have different definitions of loneliness. According to Jeste, it is not the same as being alone. "It's a subjective feeling. I can't tell you if you are lonely or not." "Let's say I have 10 friends," he says. "I may still feel lonely. I may need 20 [not to feel lonely].'' But someone else may have one friend and feel that is enough, he says.