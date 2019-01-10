Common Heart, Diabetes Meds May Aid Mental Illness

THURSDAY, Jan. 10, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A new study is raising the question of whether certain cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes drugs could help manage mental illnesses like schizophrenia.

The findings come from a study of over 142,000 Swedish patients with serious mental illnesses -- including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The researchers found that those patients typically fared better during periods when they were taking certain medications to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes.

Compared with periods when they were not on those drugs, they were less likely to end up in a psychiatric hospital or attempt self-harm.

Specifically, the benefit was seen when patients were taking: statins, which lower cholesterol; calcium channel blockers, a group of blood pressure drugs; or the oral diabetes drug metformin, the study findings showed.

The findings do not prove that the medications had a direct effect on mental health symptoms, said lead researcher Dr. Joseph Hayes, of the University College London.

But, he said, they do argue for further research.

"We believe randomized, controlled trials of these medications for severe mental illness should be the next step, and a number are underway globally," Hayes added.

An advantage is that the drugs are already approved, he noted, and researchers know a good deal about their side effects and safety.

Terry Goldberg is a professor of medical psychology at Columbia University Medical Center, in New York City. He sounded some notes of caution on the findings.

There have already been small trials testing some of those medications in treating mental illness, Goldberg noted -- and the results "have not been impressive."

He stressed that the new findings show only a correlation between the drugs and lower rates of hospitalization and self-harm.

"That doesn't prove cause-and-effect," Goldberg said.

One possibility is that when patients were on those medications, they were getting better health care in general, he added.

They may also have had extra support from family to get them to medical appointments and help them stick with their prescriptions, Goldberg suggested.