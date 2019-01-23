Can Mental Health Clinic at Walmart Fill a Void?

Jan. 22, 2019 -- Some Walmart customers can now add mental health therapy to their shopping list.

In a store in Carrollton, TX, about 20 miles north of Dallas, the retail giant has rented space to Boston-based health care provider Beacon Health Options, whose clinic provides talk therapy to those seeking help for depression, anxiety, relationship troubles, and more.

This first-of-its-kind venture has two primary aims, says Beacon president and chief executive officer Russell Petrella, PhD, a clinical psychologist. “Part of the whole goal of this is to destigmatize behavioral health care and put it in places where people feel comfortable … and another big issue is access to such care when and where they need it.”

The clinic, called Beacon Care Services, opened in November. It shares a waiting room with an existing Walmart Care Clinic, which provides primary care services, such as physicals, lab tests, treatment for illness and injuries, and ongoing care. But, a Walmart representative says, “Walmart’s only role is as the landlord -- we’re simply leasing space to Beacon.”

Petrella says the number of people who have either made appointments or walked into the clinic has slowly but steadily risen.

Right now, a single therapist handles all comers during a 40-hour week. Demand will determine whether Beacon brings in more staff and boosts the clinic’s hours. For people who can’t make it to the clinic, Beacon offers telehealth counseling via Skype. The clinic is offering an introductory 45-minute session for $25, but beginning Feb. 1, it will cost $110 for an individual and $125 for a family. The Carrollton clinic is applying with insurers to become an in-network provider, a company spokesperson says. Prices can be lowered for people who can show they have a financial need.