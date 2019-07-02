'Red Flag' Laws May Be Stopping Some Mass Shootings

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- "Red flag" laws that allow police to take guns away from people who've threatened mass shootings are designed to save lives, but do they?

A small, preliminary study suggests they do.

The analysis of 21 different incidents found that none of the threatened shootings occurred after people reported the threat to law enforcement and police confiscated the guns from the potential perpetrator.

"While we can't prove the orders were the things that prevented these shootings, none of them occurred," said lead researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute. He is director of the violence prevention research program at the University of California, Davis. "The next time something like this happens, I would be recommending get the order and get the guns out of the situation."

The finding comes not a moment too soon.

Over the course of a single weekend in early August, two mass shootings in two American cities occurred within 24 hours of each other. In El Paso, Texas, 22 people were killed and 24 were injured in a Walmart store, while nine people were killed and 27 people were injured in a Dayton, Ohio, bar.

In the analysis, Wintemute and his colleagues are seeking to evaluate a total of 414 red flag orders issued in California between 2016 and 2018, in an attempt to assess the effectiveness of these laws. They are using court orders to obtain records related to all of the orders.

As part of their project, the researchers issued findings about the first 21 cases for which they were able to develop a comprehensive evaluation of the specific incident. Their new report was published Aug. 19 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

California enacted the first red flag law -- also called extreme risk protection orders -- in January 2016, Wintemute said. At this time, there are 15 states with similar laws on the books, he added.

However, to date, there had been only two documented cases of red flag laws utilized to prevent mass shootings, the researchers said: