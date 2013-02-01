Police Brutality Cases Harm Black Americans' Mental Health

By Amy Norton

TUESDAY, April 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As America awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, new research finds that such high-profile police killings of Black people may take a big mental health toll on psyches across the country.

Researchers found that, on average, Black Americans reported an increase in "poor mental health days" during weeks where more than one deadly racial incident was in the news.

Those incidents often included hate crimes, but most involved police killings of Black individuals or legal decisions to either not indict or not convict an officer involved.

In contrast, the study found no change in white Americans' mental health ratings during those weeks.

The findings may sound intuitive, said lead researcher David Stuart Curtis, an assistant professor at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

"On one hand, it does feel like a 'yeah, of course' finding," he said.

However, Curtis added, it's challenging to get good data on how people are faring mentally before and after events like these.