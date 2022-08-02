Feb. 8, 2022 -- Leonard noticed some concerning changes in his daughter Tina that started soon after her 16th birthday.

“Basically, she almost completely stopped talking to my wife and me,” says Leonard, who asked not to be named to protect his family’s privacy. “Anything we asked her, she answered with one word, like ‘nothing,’ or ‘whatever,’ or with a shrug.”

Leonard, an IT project manager at a bank, and his wife, a customer service representative, had been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic through most of 2020.

“We had actually drawn a lot closer during the lockdown, eating family dinners together and going on walks,” he says.

But, he says, Tina changed once she returned to school in 2021 with a new “‘hybrid” structure, which happened around the time of her birthday. She holed up in her room after school and started biting her nails -- something she hadn’t done since she was 7. She barely ate anything at dinner.