Feb. 8, 2023 -- As mental health issues rise among teens and college students, this week's first-ever global Student Mental Health Week couldn't be better timed.

The urgency is quite apparent. A recent study showed that nearly one-third of students worldwide said their mental health has worsened since returning to campus following the COVID-19 lockdowns.

With suicide rates on the rise, this campaign, established by five youth-focused nonprofits including Born This Way Foundation launched by Lady Gaga, the Inspiring Children Foundation co-chaired by singer-songwriter Jewel, the Jed Foundation, and Chegg, an education-technology, wants to draw attention to the issue.

“Even before the pandemic, we've seen increased rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide deaths among students,” says Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD, chief medical officer at the Jed Foundation, which protects emotional health and works to prevent suicide among teens and young adults. “Young people are exposed constantly to wars around the world, the social and political unrest in our country and the climate crisis -- things that adults never were when they were teenagers. I don't think we recognize how much they're dealing with.”