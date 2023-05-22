May 22, 2023 – Two new studies suggest that even when a person swallows something as potentially harmful as a razor blade or a magnet, a doctor's best course of action may be to let nature takes it course.

Some adults who show up to the emergency department after swallowing a razor blade, a battery, magnet, or multiple objects do it for "secondary gain." They want to get medical attention, an overnight stay in the hospital or other perceived benefits, experts say.

Some become "frequent flyers" – returning again and again to the same hospital after swallowing something potentially harmful. This group can include prisoners and people with psychiatric issues.

Other adults swallow things by accident, such as those with diminished mental capacity, intoxicated people, and older people with dentures who don’t realize there is a chicken or fish bone in their food until it’s too late.

In either case, doctors usually order an X-ray, figure out what they’re dealing with, and then decide: Stick a tube down the patient’s throat with a device to retrieve the objects or leave them there and "let nature take its course"? Admit the person to the hospital overnight or send them home with a list of symptoms that mean they should come right back?