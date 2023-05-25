Amid Therapy Waitlists, New AI Coach May Be Quicker Option

May 25, 2023 – The growth of artificial intelligence has drawn praise as well as anxiety and skepticism. But researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago and their colleagues have found that their AI app appears to be useful in treating anxiety and depression. And they hope it can soon help whittle down the lengthy waiting list for treatment.

In a pilot study, funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, researchers found that Lumen, an AI voice-based virtual coach for behavioral therapy, changed patients’ brain activity and brought self-reported improvements in depression and anxiety symptoms.

“This is not a replacement [for a therapist] but could be a stopgap measure,” said Olusola A. Ajilore, MD, PhD, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Illinois Chicago and a co-author of the research. The app works to deliver help as soon as possible after people seek it.

At his school, Ajilore said, the waitlist for therapy at the height of the pandemic was 8 months. Depression and anxiety have increased since the start of the pandemic, with depression increasing to about 32% among U.S. adults by 2021 and more than 40 million with anxiety disorders, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.