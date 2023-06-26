Limiting Social Media Use in Youths Brings Challenges, Benefits

June 26, 2023 – Amelia Kennedy, 19, of Royersford, PA, a point guard on the Catholic University of America basketball team who will begin her sophomore year in the fall, uses TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and You Tube regularly.

How regularly? She estimates 7 hours a day and about 9 on weekends. She’s aware of the time-wasting potential. “If my mom says, ‘Do dishes,’ and I say, ‘5 more minutes,’ it can be longer,’’ she said.

Now imagine the challenge of cutting that 7 or 9 hours a day of social media use down to 30 minutes.

A very tall order, considering a 2022 Pew Research Center survey of more than 1,300 teens found 35% are “nearly constantly” on at least one of the top five social media platforms: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook.

Researchers from Iowa State University recently took on that daunting challenge, limiting a group of students to only 30 minutes of social media a day to see what happens. Two weeks into the study, the students reported improvement in psychological well-being and other important measures, including sleep quality, compared to a control group assigned to continue using social media as usual.