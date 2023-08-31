Why Explosive Anger Isn't Just a 'Bad Attitude,' But a Symptom

Aug. 31, 2023 – This is a true story.

I went to high school with a guy named Frankie. He was a hothead – always in trouble because he couldn’t control his temper. Sassing teachers, getting into fights – there may have even been a few run-ins with the law. We called him Frankie the Fuse, but never to his face.

Jump ahead 20 years. I’m at a minor-league baseball game, and sitting across the aisle is none other than Frankie the Fuse. He looks at me, I look at him, and soon we’re fast friends again. By the end of the game, we’ve made plans to golf the following weekend.

And so began what would become a tortuous and ultimately ill-fated renewal of our relationship. Even though Frankie was pushing 40, his fuse hadn’t grown any longer. During our first round of golf, he duffed a chip shot, unleashed a string of curses, and threw his wedge into a pond. On other outings, he bent a 5-iron around a tree and cracked the windshield on our cart with his fist. If we were paired with golfers we didn’t know, I’d have to take them aside beforehand and warn them of Frankie’s outbursts.