Caring for Adult Children with Mental Illness: How to Help

Sept. 27, 2023 -- George Kaufmann, an 81-year-old retiree from California, has been dealing with his son’s mental illness for close to 30 years.

His son, Patrick, 48, had his first psychotic episode at 19, Kaufmann said. He’d previously dealt with depression, suicidal ideation and drug use, ““but things came to a head at that point.”

Like many people with severe mental illness, Patrick lacked insight into his condition. “Despite his dangerous behaviors, he didn’t realize he had any type of problem,” Kaufmann said.

The only way Kaufmann and his wife were able to get help for their son was by getting a court order to have him treated involuntarily. Patrick’s first experience with the mental health system was being dragged out of the house in handcuffs.

The difficulties the Kaufmanns’ have experienced is not unique. New research is showing that caring for a loved one with a mental illness exacts a tremendous toll.

“Needless to say, this didn’t get his relationship with mental health providers off to a good start. What followed was a rocky period of about 8 to 10 years, where he had a series of involuntary hospitalizations because he was a threat to himself and others.” Kaufman said.