For Happier Holidays, Set Your Expectations – and Breathe

Dec. 4, 2023 – The holiday season is upon us, and with it, a flurry of activities and obligations. There are gifts to buy, parties to attend, cookies to bake, latkes to fry, and families to entertain. The stress can be relentless, and expectations can be off the charts.

Amid the hustle, a new study finds the added pressures of inflation, tight finances, and world affairs have many Americans feeling even more strained and overwhelmed than usual this holiday season. More than half of people surveyed also remain concerned about the rise in COVID-19 and flu cases, both of which can become unwelcome guests at social gatherings.

Nicole Hollingshead, PhD, a psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said the survey’s findings truly reinforce the need to step back. “We know from research, especially looking at cognitive behavioral therapies, that what you do can really influence how you feel,” she said.

Stop Living 'From the Neck Up'