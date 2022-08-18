Why Saying ‘Hello, Stranger’ Could Be Key to Better Health

April 8, 2024 -- Some people love to chat. I learned this 15 years ago when I moved to a small village in France.

They chatted with the boulangerie owner, with the grocery clerk, with the town hall official, and with each other: joking, gossiping, bantering. For me, fresh from urban North America, this was inefficient and frustrating.

But it’s probably healthy. Talking to strangers may be good for our bodies and minds, science suggests. Call it “vitamin S,” for social contact. That’s the term used by social psychologist Paul van Lange, PhD, and his colleagues at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, for the boost we can get from talking with strangers.

“We are social animals and cannot afford to live without social connections,” Van Lange said.

When connected, “people are happier, healthier, and live longer,” said Julianne Holt-Lunstad, PhD, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University in Provo, UT.

That is well established, though most research has focused on our closest ties, such as those with spouses or friends, said Gillian Sandstrom, PhD, senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Sussex in the U.K.