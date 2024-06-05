Postpartum PTSD: Right Diagnosis Can Help Mothers and Babies

May 6, 2024 –Megan Tavares was at the grocery store when her doctor called to tell her to get to the hospital immediately. Blood tests had shown that Tavares, who was 39 weeks pregnant, had a rare condition linked to preeclampsia. Her baby needed to be delivered right away.

Nine hours later, Tavares, a social worker from Somerset, MA, delivered a healthy baby boy. But the ordeal had proven traumatic for the new mother, and in the weeks after the birth she began to experience depression, obsessive behaviors, and other symptoms that she recognized as far from normal.

“I felt like a ticking time bomb,” she said.

Tavares’ struggles continued for 6 months. Her primary care doctor eventually diagnosed her with postpartum posttraumatic stress disorder, as well as postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety.

Postpartum PTSD affects about 8 million women worldwide annually, according to National Institutes of Health figures.

Signs appear within a month after a birth that is traumatic to a new mom or baby in some significant way, often due to things like an unplanned cesarean section, the baby being taken to the neonatal intensive care unit, a forceps birth or vacuum extraction, other medical complications, or lack of support from health care professionals during birth. While it's important that new mothers who have symptoms of postpartum PSTD to get treatment, the condition often goes undiagnosed.