9 Foods to Help You Lose Weight

Delicious foods that help you diet? It sounds too good to be true. No doubt: Weight loss involves math. You have to eat fewer calories than you burn. "Certain foods can help you shed body weight," says registered dietitian Heather Mangieri, RD, "because they help you feel full longer and help curb cravings." Some even kick up your metabolism. So take this list when you go to the supermarket.

1. Beans Inexpensive, filling, and versatile, beans are a great source of protein. Beans are also high in fiber and slow to digest. That means you feel full longer, which may stop you from eating more.

2. Soup Start a meal with a cup of soup, and you may end up eating less. It doesn’t matter if the soup is chunky or pureed, as long as it's broth-based. You want to keep the soup to 100 to 150 calories a serving. So skip the dollops of cream and butter.

3. Dark Chocolate Want to enjoy a little bit of chocolate between meals? Pick a small square or two of dark chocolate instead of the milky version. In one study, chocolate lovers who were given dark chocolate ate 15% less pizza a few hours later than those who had eaten milk chocolate.

4. Pureed Vegetables You can add more veggies to your diet, enjoy your "cheat" foods, and cut back on the calories you’re eating, all at the same time. When Penn State researchers added pureed cauliflower and zucchini to mac and cheese, people seemed to like the dish just as much. But they ate 200 to 350 fewer calories. Those healthy vegetables added low-cal bulk to the tasty dish.