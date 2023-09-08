Is Obesity Different in Asian Americans? Expert Q&A

Obesity is a medical condition that’s found everywhere. It’s nearly three times as common worldwide as it was in 1975, according to the World Health Organization.

In the U.S., almost 42% of U.S. adults have obesity, CDC data show. But it’s less common among Asian Americans. Some experts have suggested that the standard definition of obesity – having a BMI of 30 or higher – might not be the best fit for Asian Americans.

In this interview, Jennifer Ng, MD, a certified obesity medicine specialist in New York City and chair of the Obesity Medicine Association’s Outreach Committee, discusses how obesity affects Asian Americans and what they need to know about this condition. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: How did you get interested in obesity medicine?

Ng: When I started practicing medicine, many of the patients I saw had elevated BMI, and this was across different socioeconomic classes. I was very surprised. This wasn’t something I was aware of when I was in medical school or residency. Medical school didn’t equip me to handle this or tell me how to counsel patients. It’s frustrating when you’re trained to be the person giving the answers and you just have no answers. I wanted to learn more.