April 17, 2023 – Americans have flocked to Canada to get the pricey, and very trendy, weight loss drug Ozempic. But Canadians are saying not so fast.

British Columbia, a province in Canada, is banning Americans from purchasing the drug, which was created to treat type 2 diabetes, “to ensure that diabetes patients in British Columbia do not experience a shortage of the diabetes drug semaglutide (Ozempic) in an environment where surging demand in some jurisdictions is creating shortages.”

The drug can cost up to $1,000 per month in the U.S. Meanwhile, in Canada, Ozempic can cost around $300 a month.

The British Columbia Ministry of Health released a report that said thousands of U.S. residents have been filling their Ozempic prescriptions in its region. Out of the Ozempic dispensed in British Columbia, 15% (15,798 doses) were sold to Americans in January and February of this year.

Don’t be surprised if other Canadian provinces follow suit, said Walter Oronsaye, PharmD, a Houston-based pharmacist who creates online content with information about prescription drugs, including drug shortages