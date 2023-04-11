April 21, 2023 -- First, celebrities sparked controversy after reports claimed they were using the diabetes medication Ozempic, taking the hunger-taming injection off-label and potentially jeopardizing the supply for those with diabetes. Now, some commercial weight loss programs that have long advocated a laser focus on diet, exercise, and behavior change are adding prescription weight loss drugs approved to treat obesity, such as Wegovy. And that’s triggering a healthy debate.

WW, formerly called Weight Watchers, and Noom are fine-tuning special programs, not yet available, that will incorporate the prescription weight loss drugs for those with a substantial amount of weight to lose.

Offering the medications within a structured program of diet and exercise, advocates say, is following science, increases the chance of long-term success, and acknowledges that obesity is a chronic disease that requires chronic treatment.

Skeptics admit the promise of the new medications but wonder if adding them is more about boosting a company's bottom line in a competitive market. They point to other obstacles, such as the costs of the pricey medications, spotty insurance coverage, and the potential for side effects.