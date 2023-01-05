May 1, 2023 — Weight loss surgery has long been known to provide health benefits beyond the actual pounds lost. Diabetes can go into remission, sleep apnea can improve, and blood pressure can decrease, research has shown. Now researchers are adding a lower risk of cancer to the list.

The researchers compared almost 56,000 people with obesity who had bariatric surgery to the same number who did not. They tracked how many people developed cancer over the next 10 years.

The surgery group had less than half as many cases of cancer.

“We did see a difference in breast cancer, colon cancer, liver cancer, and ovarian cancer incidence … with patients in the bariatric surgery group having lower incidence of these four types of cancers when compared to the non-surgical control group,” said Vibhu Chittajallu, MD, lead study author and a gastroenterology fellow at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Obesity has been associated with multiple serious illnesses, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The obesity epidemic is “one of the most serious health challenges in the U.S. today,” Chittajallu said during an April 27 media preview of research highlights for Digestive Disease Week 2023.