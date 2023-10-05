May 10, 2023 – Health care professionals should check their own biases about their patients’ weight, a leading group of experts said this week.

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology makes recommendations aimed at reducing weight bias, or negative ideas about excess body weight, as well as weight stigma, defined as thoughts and acts of discrimination toward people due to their weight and size.

The statement also asks professionals to survey patients with obesity about internalized weight bias, or when a person feels negatively about themselves due to their weight.

“The real message from the document is that we have to acknowledge bias in all forms, both as clinicians and patients, and then the stigma that comes with it,” said Karl Nadolsky, DO, of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and lead author of the statement. “And for patients, internalized weight bias is a complication of obesity, but it also contributes and drives part of the pathophysiology of obesity.”

This new document continues the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology’s previous work dating back to 2012, when the group proposed considering obesity as a chronic disease, rather than a cosmetic condition or a lifestyle choice. In 2013, the American Medical Association officially adopted that idea as well.