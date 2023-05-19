May 19, 2023 -- Nearly half of teens given the weight loss drug semaglutide (Wegovy) managed to lose enough weight to drop below the clinical threshold for obesity, a new study shows.

By comparison, only 12.1% of adolescents with obesity given a placebo in the 68-week trial dropped below the threshold.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1s because they mimic the effects of glucagon-like peptide 1, a hormone made in the gut that helps people feel full.

The study, called STEP TEENS (Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity), also shows that 74% of people in the study shifted down by at least one body mass index, or BMI, category after receiving a once-weekly injection of the drug compared to 19% of those on placebo.

“In a practical sense, we see that semaglutide reduced weight to a level below what is defined as clinical obesity in nearly 50% of the teens in our trial, which is historically unprecedented with treatments other than bariatric surgery," said Aaron Kelly, MD, co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, who presented the latest data on Thursday at the European Congress on Obesity in Dublin, Ireland.