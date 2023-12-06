Popular Weight Loss Drugs Can Carry Some Gnarly Side Effects

June 12, 2023 – Johnna Mendenall had never been “the skinny friend,” she said, but the demands of motherhood – along with a sedentary desk job – made weight management even more difficult. Worried that family type 2 diabetes would catch up with her, she decided to start Wegovy shots for weight loss.

She was nervous about potential side effects. It took 5 days of staring at the Wegovy pen before she worked up the nerve for her first .25-milligram shot. And sure enough, the side effects came on strong.

“The nausea kicked in,” she said. “When I increased my dose to 1 milligram, I spent the entire night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. vomiting. I almost quit that day.”

Mendenall is among a growing number of people sharing personal stories online about the weight loss medication Wegovy – and similar drugs – delving into their sometimes unpleasant, and potentially gut-wrenching, side effects.

While gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms seem to be the most common, a laundry list of others have been discussed in the news, on TikTok, and across online forums. Those include “Ozempic face,” or the gaunt look some get after taking the medication, along with hair loss, anxiety, depression, and debilitating fatigue.