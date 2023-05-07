‘Seeing’ Obesity: How Doctors and Patients Can Do Better

This is the third in a three-part series on the obesity crisis. Part one asks a complicated question: Why has the obesity rate continued to rise despite our efforts to stop it? Part two examines whether new weight loss drugs will finally end the crisis.

July 5, 2023 – After Mia O’Malley gave birth in 2018, she retained fluid in her legs – a common occurrence after giving birth. The swelling made walking, sitting, and caring for her newborn painful and uncomfortable. She went in for a check-up, and her doctor told her it would eventually go away with regular movement and elevating her legs.

Months passed and the painful swelling wouldn’t subside, so she saw a different primary care doctor. O’Malley said the second doctor didn’t examine her legs, but instead implored her to focus on one thing: losing weight. She left with information on which calorie-counting apps to download.

Mia O’Malley and her son.

As time went by and the swelling persisted, she went back to the second doctor and asked for a water pill to flush out the fluids – something she had seen other new parents discuss online. The doctor obliged, and within days, O’Malley’s swelling was gone. She realized she could have avoided 6 months of potential health risks and pushing through pain if only her doctor had seen her as a person, not just a bigger body.