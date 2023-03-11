Treating Obesity: Will New Drugs End the Crisis?

This is the second in a three-part series on the obesity crisis. Part one tackles a complicated question – why does the obesity rate keep rising despite our efforts to stop it? -- and can be found here. Part three shows how doctors and patients can make treatment better and can be found here.

July 5, 2023 -- In the mid-1980s, Louis Aronne strolled into a lab at Rockefeller University where a colleague was breeding mice. “I will never forget what he showed me,” said Aronne, now the director of obesity research and treatment at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. “He had a cage with 10 mice, one severely obese and the others normal weight. He took blood from one of the thin mice and gave it to the fat mouse.”

When Aronne returned 3 days later, that obese mouse had turned thin.

It was proof of something Aronne already suspected: Obesity had biological causes and wasn’t just a failure of willpower.