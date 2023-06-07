Is BMI Flawed as a Measure of Overall Health?

Body mass index has been around since the early 19th century, but it was the mid-1980s when doctors began using it to define obesity in the United States. It has stuck around for decades, even though many members of the medical community consider it flawed — a patient like Collard demonstrates why.

The one outlier among Collard’s health markers is his body mass index (BMI), which puts him in the obese category. “I’m a big guy,” he says of his 6’4’’ height and his 258-pound weight. “But I’m also healthy, and BMI should not be the end measurement of health.”

July 6, 2023 -- Eric Collard has always been an athlete; he played college football, got into triathlons in adulthood, and now at age 44, regularly rides his bike, runs, lifts weights, plays golf, and more. The Ottawa-based director of a nonprofit, Collard also takes his nutrition seriously. By almost all measures -- blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar -- Collard is fit and healthy.

A new study from Rutgers University is shedding some light on the accuracy of BMI as a sign of increased mortality risk. The results? When classified as obese by BMI alone, the measurement largely gets it wrong.

“The literature on BMI has been inconsistent, and so we wanted to address the limitations of prior studies,” said study co-author Aayush Visaria, MD, an internal medicine resident doctor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “The population makeup in the United States has shifted, so it was also time to redo the research on today’s population.”

To conduct the research, Visaria and his team analyzed data from more than 500,000 U.S. adults from the 1999-2018 National Health Interview Survey and the 2019 U.S. National Death Index. BMI in these cases was calculated from self-reported height and weight. They included data on demographics, socio-behavioral factors, comorbidities, and health care access. They divided the group into nine BMI categories.

The makeup was on average 46 years old, 50% female, and 69% non-Hispanic white. Of those people, 35% had a BMI between 25 and 30, which is defined as overweight, and 27.2% had a BMI above or equal to 30, which classifies them as obese. Visaria and his team then followed up at a median of 9 years, with a maximum of 20 years, which showed 75,807 participants had died. When breaking the data down into racial categories, the team did find increased risk of mortality among Hispanic participants who were overweight, but not among Black or White participants. In general, once a BMI hit 30 and above, however, mortality did go up.