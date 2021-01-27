I Hated Being Pregnant: Here’s How I Got Through It

Pregnancy is supposed to be a blissful time when women glow in the joyful anticipation of their new arrival. At least, that's what we're led to believe from movies and TV shows. For many moms-to-be, those 9 months are anything but idyllic.

Stephanie Iraggi: Learning to Ask for Help

My first pregnancy overall wasn't too bad -- some annoyances, but overall it went well. The second time was much different. I had 24/7 nausea for the first trimester. And unlike my first pregnancy, I couldn't rest. (Chasing a 2-year-old doesn't allow for much sitting down.) So I was continually exhausted. I also had shooting pains due to loose hip and pelvic joints that made it impossible to get comfortable. In addition to the constant physical pain, my mental health took a nosedive. The baby kicks were sweet, and I was excited to meet my new little one. But I was VERY ready to be done with the pregnancy part.

For the nausea, I tried ginger and seasickness bracelets, but they didn't do much for me. What made the most difference was getting as much sleep as I could and eating constantly. Carbs were about all that would stay down, so I lived with a bag of potato chips and a jar of chocolate peanut butter by my side. Physical therapy helped some with the joint pain, and I started counseling, too. However, what made the biggest impact was simple: asking for (and accepting) help. Trying to be superwoman backfired. I got the most relief when I allowed my wonderful husband, family, and friends to come around me and support me.

My oldest is now a 5-year-old future CEO, and my youngest is a 2-year-old ninja. Being pregnant was one of the most difficult things I've done, but I wouldn't trade the results for anything in the world.